Nuclear Hounds: Pups From Chernobyl Area Head to United States

Some 200 puppies from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, an area adjacent to the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history, are about to find a new home in the United States, according to a statement posted on the official website of a Ukrainian government agency in charge of the area.
The Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred on April 26, 1986 resulting in a nearly 8.4 million residents of the modern-day Belarus, Ukraine and Russia being exposed to radiation and over 400,000 people being relocated from the polluted areas.
