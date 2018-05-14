Nuclear Hounds: Pups From Chernobyl Area Head to United States

A new humanitarian initiative in Ukraine aims to find shelter for Chernobyl dogs on the other side of the Atlantic.

Some 200 puppies from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, an area adjacent to the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history, are about to find a new home in the United States, according to a statement posted on the official website of a Ukrainian government agency in charge of the area.

© Sputnik / Igor Kostin Chernobyl and Fukushima: Different Accidents, Similar Consequences

This undertaking is being conducted under the auspices of an NGO called Clean Futures Fund and the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, as part of the Dogs of Chernobyl initiative aimed at neutering and vaccination of canines living in the area adjacent to the devastated facility.

The Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred on April 26, 1986 resulting in a nearly 8.4 million residents of the modern-day Belarus, Ukraine and Russia being exposed to radiation and over 400,000 people being relocated from the polluted areas.