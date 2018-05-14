Register
18:40 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sits next to White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner as he speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018

    Jared Kushner Roasted Over Gaffes in 'Delusional' Israel Embassy Opening Speech

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Viral
    Get short URL
    213

    While Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a White House policy adviser, took the floor at the US Embassy opening ceremony in Jerusalem, Twitter most naturally turned ablaze, with many resorting to increasingly demonstrated skepticism and even outrage over the Kushner family's involvement in yet another Middle Eastern issue.

    One user emotionally remarked "Why is HE there again?" while others engaged in a debate over why Kushner nearly called Benjamin Netanyahu’s spouse by her first name, despite the event being an official ceremony:

    Most netizens rushed to speculate on the amount of money the Trump adviser’s family must have made while lobbying for the embassy move, with one being most explicit calling the story "nepotism on steroids." Another one went as far as labelled him an "unqualified stooge" with a "squeaky voice" who is a "disgrace" and a laughing stock for the American nation.

    Others indulged in a bit of sarcasm, pointing to the fact that Kushner is perhaps no one, or rather should be no one in the administration since he cannot maintain a security clearance:

    Other ceremony watchers most expectedly referred to the ongoing Palestinian crisis, saying the whole story resembles a feast at a time of plague.

    Bibi’s corruption investigation was referred to as well:

    ​Earlier in March, in the framework of the Mueller investigation, FBI officials reportedly scrutinized a series of meetings, which allegedly occurred between White House aide Jared Kushner, who had been appointed to be Trump's senior adviser on Middle East policies, and potential investors in his family's vast real-estate business.

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts/File
    Who Ya Gonna Call? Kushner Reportedly Sought Bolton's Advice Before McMaster's Ouster

    Among the business contacts several unnamed sources cited officials in Turkey and Qatar, as well as Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov, MSNBC reported. Kushner's attorney and his spokesman, however, refuted the statements, saying "Mr. Kushner's role in the campaign and transition was to be a point person for completely appropriate contacts from foreign officials and he did not mix his or his former company's business in those contacts."

    Separately, contemplations are on the rise over Kusnher's deepening business ties with Israel. For instance, in January,  reports surfaced that Jared Kushner had received an investment of roughly $30 million from Menora Mivtachim, one of Israel's largest insurers, back in spring 2017, just ahead of the Trump-Kushner family's official visit to Jerusalem and shortly after Kushner took office as Trump's aide.

    In the meantime, Kushner Companies LLC is reported to be seeking over $1 billion worth of loans to pay for debt on the family's properties in New York and Chicago.

    READ MORE: 'On God's Side': Israel Praises Trump for Keeping Promise on Embassy Transfer

    Related:

    Kushner Reportedly Sought Bolton's Advice Before McMaster's Ouster
    Kushner's Company Admits Meeting Qatar Officials, Says Turned Down Financing
    Dems Urge Kushner to Resign Over US Security Concerns
    Qatari Officials Reportedly Refuse to Inform Mueller About Kushner Meetings
    Tags:
    nepotism, US Embassy, embassy, Twitter, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Israel, United States, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse