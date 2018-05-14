Register
    Thousands of Women Engage in New Glitter Boob Flashmob on Instagram (PHOTOS)

    Viral
    The racy trend is here for those longing to say no to traditional swimwear, and they seem to number in thousands.

    In a fad that has recently hit Instagram and Twitter, avid female festival- and beach-goers have been strategically covering their intimate areas with multi-colored glitter, thus replacing in a most artful way conventional bikinis, The Sun reported. Most notably, the flashmob now involves nearly 7,000 Internet users and is increasingly gaining pace.

    Concertgoers dance during a performance by Nile Rodgers at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S., April 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Glitter Boobs Season Opens in US (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    The trend started when well-known accessory retailor Go Get Glitter went ahead to sell a wealth of "boob jewels," which triumphantly made it all the way to London Fashion Week earlier this year, with a number of models parading around topless with just sparkles on.

    The racy craze is typically seen at summer festivals though, and Ibiza music fest 2017, along with UK’s Glastonbury, Coachella in Califrnia and V festival in England were no exception.

    Instagram has long upheld the idea, with fashionistas increasingly posting pictures of their boobs and even bums covered in glitter under the corresponding hashtag. Many people have enthusiastically declared that they would follow the trend with pleasure, saying that the sparkly ornaments are so natural and harmonious that one can never tell from a distance that a person is actually topless.

    WOULD U BUY THIS SWIMSUIT??? @gogetglitter 🌈💕🧡💕🌈

    Публикация от 🌈Z S A Z S A🌈 (@officialzsazsa) 5 Апр 2018 в 12:30 PDT

    Some, however, feel a bit apprehensive with the recent craze, saying the glitter may come off any time and nobody can guarantee that it will last long. One commentator has put it this way:

    "A day walking around in the nude though? I’m thinking the glitter would rub off over 12 hours lol."

    Some have weighed in noting that the trend suits only little or medium-sized breasts:

    "I want mine glittery like this but my boobs too big I wouldn’t feel comfortable walking with no bra at festival lol but I want it done badly."

    @beckifiedbeauty #edc #glitterboobs #costume #lasvegas

    Публикация от Brittany DeVries (@brittany_devries) 13 Май 2018 в 8:40 PDT

     

