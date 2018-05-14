Bare Fashion: New 'Distressed Bum Detail' Denim Cracking Up Mood Online

Viral Get short URL 0 2

"Flaunt some skin with these seriously on point skinny jeans," reads the description of a pair of jeans that astounded users online.

Distressed, cut-out or cropped — whatever the shape of jeans, clothing designers usually attempt to create a cool, tough and laid-back feel to one's outfit. The purpose of jeans that specifically rip on your bum cheeks has been questioned by users online, who took note of the unusual look. A baffled user posted an image of the clothing item with the "distressed bum detail,' captioning it "Have they gone mad?" referring to the online retailer Pretty Little Thing. Have they gone mad????? pic.twitter.com/QxxjeNuLJu — bri (@Xhakaed) May 12, 2018​ Comments to the post and questions over the design of the jeans poured in on Twitter. Girl. those jeans are a HAZARD. WHO APPROVED THEM???? — bri (@Xhakaed) May 12, 2018​ pic.twitter.com/P8zAxYudiL — Khalid (@WorldOfK_) May 12, 2018​ Look good to me 👀 — Theo Hari (@TheoDHari) May 12, 2018​ They made a movie in the '80s about this fashion…#SoFine pic.twitter.com/aWRY6kGo6e — Joshua Sindell (@Josh_BH) May 13, 2018​ Still not as bad as those denim thongs tbh — Erykah Badon’t (@hannah_erinma) May 12, 2018​ I’d feel like that would rip every single time u sit down and get up — Abz ‘❄️ (@aybeezee23) May 12, 2018​ Another pointless invention — Mellie Chi (@IBeChichi) May 12, 2018​ Another peculiar wardrobe items that raise eyebrows are what is called a "denim thong" and heavily cut and altered denim. Company launches denim thong as 'show-stopping festival outfit' https://t.co/EBaXf93Snr pic.twitter.com/RX2UGBmItj — Ismael Ramirez (@ramirezismael12) May 12, 2018​ Would YOU wear these bizarre THONG jeans?! https://t.co/dJm5BF9lBy pic.twitter.com/3Lw1xoY8hF — Sabai Thai Spa (@sabaithai) May 9, 2018​ These pants (?) have been showing up on my social media a lot because they're apparently selling so well…LADIES: Would you ever rock a pair of these….things?DUDES: Would you like to see chicks wearing these….jeans?— @KrysonCJAY pic.twitter.com/i39jpQ6gxn — CJAY 92 (@CJAY92) May 7, 2018