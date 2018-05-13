Pet Dog in Chinese Household Turned Out to be a Black Bear

The “Tibetan Mastiff puppy” was not a puppy after all, but rather a bear cub. Ms. Su told China News that she noticed that her ”puppy,” which she named Little Black, kept growing and only two years later did Ms. Su realize that something wasn’t right.
“It can eat a full box of fruits and two buckets of noodles a day,” Ms. Su told the publication.
The bear was sent to a wildlife rescue center with the help of the local forestry police. At the time when the animal was moved, it was over one meter tall and weighed about 200 kilograms.
The bear was in good health and there was not a single mark or trace of disease on it.
