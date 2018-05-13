Pet Dog in Chinese Household Turned Out to be a Black Bear

Looks can definitely be deceiving as a woman from Yunnan, China was shocked to find out that the dog she had been raising for two years was an endangered black bear.

The “Tibetan Mastiff puppy” was not a puppy after all, but rather a bear cub. Ms. Su told China News that she noticed that her ”puppy,” which she named Little Black, kept growing and only two years later did Ms. Su realize that something wasn’t right.

“It can eat a full box of fruits and two buckets of noodles a day,” Ms. Su told the publication.

She found out that it was illegal to keep a wild animal as a pet and so she got in touch with the Kunming Forestry Police and they suggested sending the bear to the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue Center.

The bear was sent to a wildlife rescue center with the help of the local forestry police. At the time when the animal was moved, it was over one meter tall and weighed about 200 kilograms.

The bear was in good health and there was not a single mark or trace of disease on it.