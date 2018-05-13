Brazilian Model Reportedly Placed in Coma After Secret Liposuction Procedure

32-year-old Liziane Gutierrez, who regularly sends her 524,000 Instagram follower into frenzy by posting saucy pictures, is fighting for her life in Turkey after suffering from a severe allergic reaction to anesthetic while undergoing “unnecessary” liposuction, Daily Star reported.

READ MORE: Attractive Girl Becomes Model Despite Rare Genetic Condition (PHOTO)

Her family members were not aware of her critical condition, according to Quem magazine, as they claimed the procedure was unnecessary, but the model was determined to have the liposuction done despite the US surgeons’ objections – there was no excess fat to extract.

One of the relatives, who preferred to remain anonymous, claimed that she didn’t want anyone to know she was “having the plastic surgery and went to Turkey to do the surgical procedures after doctors in the US said it was unnecessary and refused to do it.”

“Liziane is in Turkey, not even the family knew she had travelled there for aesthetic purposes. She had some kind of reaction to the anaesthesia and to spare her, the doctors put her in an induced coma. She had already expressed the intention to do liposuction, but since there was almost no fat, no doctor wanted to perform the surgery,” her relatives reportedly told Quem magazine.

In 2017, the model won a civil lawsuit against American rapper Chris Brown, who had allegedly assaulted her in Las Vegas. Gutierrez is said to have received around $70,000 in compensation after she claimed one of Brown’s friends attacked her while seizing her cell phone as she tried to take a snap of the musician. The Grammy award winning rapper denied the allegations.