German Magazine Cover Shows Trump on Flipped Middle Finger Amid Iran Row

The magazine cover has an inscription "Good Bye, Europe," implying that Trump's decision on the US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement has seriously damaged relations between Berlin and Washington.

A cover of the recent issue of German magazine Der Spiegel portraying US President Donald Trump as a middle finger, flipping the bird, sparked vivid discussions on social media.

It was released just a few days after the US caused sharp criticism among European politicians by pulling from the Iran nuclear deal.

Some Internet users supported the message.

Others perceived it in a rather negative way.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that the US was withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an international agreement reached in 2015 by Iran, the United States, Russia, France, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and the EU.

The deal was designed to prevent Iran from acquiring its own nuclear weapons and to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Following Trump's announcement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron and l attempted to convince Trump to stick with the deal, but these efforts ultimately failed.

Commenting on the US withdrawal from the deal, Merkel said that Europe can no longer rely on the US "to protect it," adding that "Europe must take its destiny in its own hands."