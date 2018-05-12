Register
20:23 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows an engineer making some electronic corrections to a robot at a lab of a doll factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian

    Chinese Firm Unveils Next Gen Sex Doll (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A video has been released by the Chinese robotics firm DS Doll giving customers a glance of next generation sex dolls which the firm plans to market across the globe.

    The video shows a creepy realistic sex robot, hooked up to wires, that blinks and moves its mouth while speaking in Mandarin, publication the Daily Star reported.

    Later in the video the doll is seen performing a full body movement which has never been seen before in a cyborg.

    The sex doll is wearing a flowy golden robe as it moves its shoulders, nods its head and even makes a few facial expressions while looking at the camera.

    ​The DS Doll firm said that it can become the world’s first company to mass produce and sell self-sufficient sex robots with artificial intelligence and full body movement.

    “Sam, marketing manager for DS Doll, said the sex robot with shoulder and neck movement seen in the video will be included in the second generation design,” the Daily Star reported.

    According to Sam, there is a possibility of removable limbs, similar to the EX-Lite doll mechanisms. The prototype is currently a bust, but the body is also being worked on at the moment.

    “The second generation will have AI similar to Siri or Alexa so as to converse with you, and give a more interactive experience that [sic] generation one,” he told the Daily Star.

    DS Doll will be controlled using an app; it will not, however, have AI capabilities, but will be able to “display an array of facial expressions at your will”.

    Other features include playing music and voice recordings.

    Since DS Doll was established in 2010, the company has been producing around 400 custom models of all shapes and sizes per month. Its premium-range offers cost between £2,895 ($4,080) and £3,195 ($4,503).

    Related:

    In Russia With Love: First Sex Robot Brothel to Open in Moscow
    Dolls to the Rescue! Inventor Explains How Robot Sex Saved His Marriage
    Best Mate? WATCH World's First Male Sex Robot Who Can Also Tell a Joke
    UK Porn Star Wants to Shoot Erotic Film With Sex Robot ‘for the Experience'
    'Meet Solana': New Sex Robot With Swappable Face Unveiled (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    technology, artificial intelligence, sex robots, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse