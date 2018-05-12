Ex-Scotland Yard Policewoman Loses 33 Claims of Racism

Former Metropolitan police officer Carol Howards has had her discrimination case against the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) rejected, as the court found she complained of prejudice whenever she was unsatisfied with her job.

39-year-old Howard has had all 33 claims of racism rejected after she requested $195.000, bringing a fresh employment case against the IPCC, accusing it of victimization, racism and harassment after she lost her temporary job for poor performance and falsifying timesheets.

“We are left with the uncomfortable conclusion that the claimant has an unshakable but incorrect belief if she does not like what is happening or is prevented from doing the work she chooses, this is discrimination or victimization. Her lack of perspective is astonishing,” the judge said.

© AP Photo / Robert Altman/Invision US Rapper Azealia Banks Slams Israel for Racism, Vows to Never Set Foot There

This is not the first time that 39-year-old Howard has launched a discrimination and harassment case against her employer: Howard, who rose to prominence after being featured holding a firearm on a poster promoting the security operation of the Metropolitan police during the 2012 Olympic Games in London, quit her job in 2015 after she had received a $50.120 discrimination payout.

Back then, the tribunal found she was harassed and bullied, being one of the two black women in Scotland Yard.