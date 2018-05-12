Ex-Scotland Yard Policewoman Loses 33 Claims of Racism

Former Metropolitan police officer Carol Howards has had her discrimination case against the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) rejected, as the court found she complained of prejudice whenever she was unsatisfied with her job.
39-year-old Howard has had all 33 claims of racism rejected after she requested $195.000, bringing a fresh employment case against the IPCC, accusing it of victimization, racism and harassment after she lost her temporary job for poor performance and falsifying timesheets.
“We are left with the uncomfortable conclusion that the claimant has an unshakable but incorrect belief if she does not like what is happening or is prevented from doing the work she chooses, this is discrimination or victimization. Her lack of perspective is astonishing,” the judge said.
This is not the first time that 39-year-old Howard has launched a discrimination and harassment case against her employer: Howard, who rose to prominence after being featured holding a firearm on a poster promoting the security operation of the Metropolitan police during the 2012 Olympic Games in London, quit her job in 2015 after she had received a $50.120 discrimination payout.
Back then, the tribunal found she was harassed and bullied, being one of the two black women in Scotland Yard.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)