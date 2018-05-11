WATCH: Naked Man Detained at Florida Airport for Making Bomb Threats

Daytona Beach International Airport in Florida was evacuated early Friday after a naked man running through the airport claimed that he planted a bomb in a terminal bathroom.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, no explosives were found and the man admitted to having ingested ecstasy and "a bunch of other drugs" the night before.

​"This is one of those things where truth is stranger than fiction, to say the least," Sheriff Mike Chitwood told the Orlando Sentinel.

According to police, 25-year-old John T Greenwood arrived at the airport and went into a women's bathroom under construction, where he removed his clothes. He placed a bag containing his clothes in the bathroom.

Deputies arrived at the airport around 6:20 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a "suspicious person" in the airport. They eventually located Greenwood, who was naked, wearing only socks and a watch, in the baggage claim area.

"He was naked," Chitwood said. "He was on the baggage carousel trying to get out onto the tarmac."

"He shouted at the deputies, ‘We gotta get out of here. The bomb is going to go off. I planted a bomb in the bathroom,'" Chitwood said.

When Greenwood refused to put his hands behind his back, the officers, who were wearing body cams, used a taser on him and arrested him.

"I just want to get out of here, bro," Greenwood told a deputy after getting tased. "I'm naked. I'll go to jail, I'll go wherever the hell you want me to go, man. Book me, but get me the hell out of here, please."

Meanwhile, the terminal was evacuated as deputies and bomb-sniffing dogs checked for explosive devices. After no suspicious devices were found, the terminal was reopened around 9:40 a.m.

At the time of the incident, two flights were departing the airport from the terminal. All passengers were asked to wait outside the airport for about 90 minutes, after which they were checked in again and allowed to board their flights.

Greenwood faces multiple charges, including burglary, making false report concerning a bomb, criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence, exposure of sexual organs and unlawful possession of someone else's identification. It is unclear whose identification he had at the time of the incident.

In addition, Chitwood told the Orlando Sentinel that law enforcement is familiar with Greenwood, who has been previously held under the state's Baker Act in 2007, which allows for the involuntary institutionalization and mental examination of an individual.

Greenwood was eventually taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach after his arrest, where he admitted to deputies that he had "ingested Molly [ecstasy] and a bunch of other drugs" the night before.