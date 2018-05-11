WATCH Brave Deputy Save Infant as Terrified Mother Stands in Panic

In a miraculous moment, an off-duty deputy in Florida saved an infant boy's life after he stopped breathing inside his mom's car.

Dashcam footage from K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix's police cruiser shows the moment a white sedan pulled over in Ocala on Wednesday.

Nechole Crowell flagged down Nix’s car, running out in panic and holding her baby boy King, who was in a bad state.

Deputy Nix kneeled on the ground to administer CPR and other life-saving measures to the three-month-old.

When the officer saw that there was no improvement in King's breathing, he hurried back into his vehicle and rushed to the nearby Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The county sheriff’s office shared updates on the baby’s state on their official YouTube page.

“Deputy Nix delivered the child to medical personnel, who then began treating the child. We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery!!,” the department's YouTube page said.

It went on to say that “Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today. We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!!”

The baby’s mother took to Facebook to express my gratitude to the officer for saving her baby.