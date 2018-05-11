WATCH French Family Miraculously Escape a Group of Cheetahs During Safari Tour

The incident occurred when three adults and two kids exited the car, despite clear instructions not to do so, and ran into wild animals.

A group of five people have been caught on camera rushing to their car chased by cheetahs, The Daily Mail reported.

The family was visiting the Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands when they decided to ignore the rule not to leave the car to take a walk among the wild animals.

The visitors, apparently, wanted to have a closer look at the cheetahs, but the animals suddenly began to run towards them.

The video shows three adults and two children rushing to their car to take shelter from the predators.

The animals were said to be in dangerous proximity to the people, but in this case behaved like they were more curious than aggressive.

Commenting on the incident, the press service of the safari park stated that each visitor receives a detailed instruction on how to behave during a safari tour and noted that the incident was a clear example of people's careless attitude neglect of their own safety.