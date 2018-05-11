Queen Bey vs Kim K in the Case of the Versace Bondage Dress

Kim Kardashian wore an interesting outfit to the New York Met Gala’s after party – a leather top made of straps. Some internet users claim it’s actually a dress worn before by Beyonce – who didn’t attend this year’s gala.

The 37-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" celebrity attended the after party wearing a bodice of black leather straps decorated metal rings. The leather top was accompanied by a black miniskirt.

As nothing escapes the scrutinizing gaze of the internet, it was noticed that Beyonce wore the same dress for a 2011 photoshoot.

A collage of the two photos showing the celebrities in the same dress was published on the @theshaderoom Instagram account and immediately sparked a holy war regarding which celeb wore it better.

"Beyonce is the one that copies other celebrities, Kim looks more beautiful than Beyonce."

"I understand y'all love Beyoncé but let's be real… Kim K bodied this."

"Obviously Bey won, she did it first. And hers looks more classy."

And so on. The last comment is particularly interesting, because, as it turns out, Beyonce was not the first at all.

In fact, the dress in question is a dress from Versace's fall 1992 Miss S&M collection. Yes, you've got it right: the entire collection was inspired by bondage. Thanks to Vogue, we can still see photos from that original runway show.

And the dress we're talking about was presented by none other but Naomi Campbell, meaning it was Campbell who first wore it — not Kim K, not Queen Bey.

​Interestingly, Campbell wore the dress again in 2013, two years after Beyonce's photoshoot, even appearing on TV in it. We can only wonder if similar arguments happened then.

Followed by Bey, we have friend of Donatella & Gianni, Naomi Campbell in 2013. She actually walked in the 1992 Versace show that premiered the dress. pic.twitter.com/ytbeI7CT0L — papa. bear 🐻 (@ROBTHGOD) 10 мая 2018 г.

​With that kind of record, Kardashian is hardly "copying" anyone — rather, she's "following." In fact, Kim actually changed the Versace dress, making the skirt much shorter than the original. Was it a good idea? That's another topic for fierce internet debate.

Back in April, Kardashian was also accused of copying the design for her new perfume from Jean Paul Gaultier — a far-fetched accusation, honestly, because the only thing the two designs had in common is that both were based on the shape of a female body.