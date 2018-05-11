Register
05:24 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Beyonce and Kim Kardashian

    Queen Bey vs Kim K in the Case of the Versace Bondage Dress

    © Photo: theshaderoom / instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Kim Kardashian wore an interesting outfit to the New York Met Gala’s after party – a leather top made of straps. Some internet users claim it’s actually a dress worn before by Beyonce – who didn’t attend this year’s gala.

    The 37-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" celebrity attended the after party wearing a bodice of black leather straps decorated metal rings. The leather top was accompanied by a black miniskirt.

    As nothing escapes the scrutinizing gaze of the internet, it was noticed that Beyonce wore the same dress for a 2011 photoshoot.

    A collage of the two photos showing the celebrities in the same dress was published on the @theshaderoom Instagram account and immediately sparked a holy war regarding which celeb wore it better.

     

     

    "Beyonce is the one that copies other celebrities, Kim looks more beautiful than Beyonce."

    "I understand y'all love Beyoncé but let's be real… Kim K bodied this."

    "Obviously Bey won, she did it first. And hers looks more classy."

    And so on. The last comment is particularly interesting, because, as it turns out, Beyonce was not the first at all.

    In fact, the dress in question is a dress from Versace's fall 1992 Miss S&M collection. Yes, you've got it right: the entire collection was inspired by bondage. Thanks to Vogue, we can still see photos from that original runway show.

    And the dress we're talking about was presented by none other but Naomi Campbell, meaning it was Campbell who first wore it — not Kim K, not Queen Bey.

    ​Interestingly, Campbell wore the dress again in 2013, two years after Beyonce's photoshoot, even appearing on TV in it. We can only wonder if similar arguments happened then.

    ​With that kind of record, Kardashian is hardly "copying" anyone — rather, she's "following." In fact, Kim actually changed the Versace dress, making the skirt much shorter than the original. Was it a good idea? That's another topic for fierce internet debate.

    Back in April, Kardashian was also accused of copying the design for her new perfume from Jean Paul Gaultier — a far-fetched accusation, honestly, because the only thing the two designs had in common is that both were based on the shape of a female body.

    Tags:
    dress, Versace, Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse