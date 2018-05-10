Register
15:24 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook

    British Woman Tried for Posting Her Nemesis' Nudes on Facebook

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    24-year-old Chanelle Leadbeater, from Middlesbrough in the UK, has taken a playground feud to a new level, having disclosed a private sexual photo of her bete noir, the local media outlet GazetteLive reported.

    Following an eleven-year-long spat, Leadbeater uploaded a topless picture of her rival on her Facebook page, having secured almost 150 likes before removing it, almost landing her in jail as a result. According to local media reports, the row between the two women started when they were in school and followed well into adulthood. Leadbeater’s victim told the police that the image, which was intended only for her partner, had left her “extremely embarrassed and humiliated” when shared publicly on the social media network.

    “There is a long history of bad feeling between the two since they have been at school. The complainant had blocked the defendant and her family on Facebook because of ongoing problems. The picture was viewed and liked by 144 people who had seen the picture on Facebook. She was horrified. She recognized the photo as one she had only shared with her partner and was not for anybody else,” said prosecutor Joanne Hesse, as cited by the GazetteLive.

    Facebook
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Jihadi Social Net: Scholar Sheds Light on 'Level of Radicalization on Facebook'
    Following the publication, Leadbeater rushed to the victim’s home and smashed her car windscreen, breaking a wing mirror and windscreen wipers. It appears that her sister and the complainant had problems, which made the defendant angry.

    Leadbeater pleaded guilty, with her lawyer saying that she had realized she was not “in the playground anymore and fights can’t be settled physically or with intimidation.”

    READ MORE: Brigitte Macron 'Angry' After Website Used Her Face to Promote Anti-Ageing Cream

    The judge gave her a twelve-month community order with ten rehabilitation activity requirement days, 120 hours of unpaid work and a $400 compensation to the victim due to not having previous convictions and the fact that the defendants had pleaded guilty. There is also a restraining order banning Leadbeater from having any contact with the victim or referring to her on the Internet for three years – if she breaches the order, she will be jailed.

    Related:

    Moscow Sexbot Brothel Poised to Bring Diversity to Russians' Sex Lives
    Chinese Company Poised to Create AI-Controlled "Sex Cyborgs" (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Swedish Academy Won't Award Nobel Literature Prize in 2018 Amid Sex Scandal
    Tags:
    United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse