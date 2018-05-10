British Woman Tried for Posting Her Nemesis' Nudes on Facebook

24-year-old Chanelle Leadbeater, from Middlesbrough in the UK, has taken a playground feud to a new level, having disclosed a private sexual photo of her bete noir, the local media outlet GazetteLive reported.

Following an eleven-year-long spat, Leadbeater uploaded a topless picture of her rival on her Facebook page, having secured almost 150 likes before removing it, almost landing her in jail as a result. According to local media reports, the row between the two women started when they were in school and followed well into adulthood. Leadbeater’s victim told the police that the image, which was intended only for her partner, had left her “extremely embarrassed and humiliated” when shared publicly on the social media network.

“There is a long history of bad feeling between the two since they have been at school. The complainant had blocked the defendant and her family on Facebook because of ongoing problems. The picture was viewed and liked by 144 people who had seen the picture on Facebook. She was horrified. She recognized the photo as one she had only shared with her partner and was not for anybody else,” said prosecutor Joanne Hesse, as cited by the GazetteLive.

Following the publication, Leadbeater rushed to the victim’s home and smashed her car windscreen, breaking a wing mirror and windscreen wipers. It appears that her sister and the complainant had problems, which made the defendant angry.

Leadbeater pleaded guilty, with her lawyer saying that she had realized she was not “in the playground anymore and fights can’t be settled physically or with intimidation.”

The judge gave her a twelve-month community order with ten rehabilitation activity requirement days, 120 hours of unpaid work and a $400 compensation to the victim due to not having previous convictions and the fact that the defendants had pleaded guilty. There is also a restraining order banning Leadbeater from having any contact with the victim or referring to her on the Internet for three years – if she breaches the order, she will be jailed.