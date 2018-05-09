PornHub Rolls Out Own Brand of 'Dirty Socks'

According to an ad video released by PornHub, their new line of socks is meant for athletes, fashionistas and people in need of some self-gratification.
"Designer socks are all the rage right now, so we've been looking into entering this space for quite some time, but we wanted to do it in a way that satisfied our users' needs both in their daily lives and in their most intimate moments. That's why we created these one-of-a-kind dirty socks. They look and feel great on your feet but when placed on your hands, they unlock a whole new world of fantasy," PornHub VP Corey Price said.
The socks feature pornstars like Asa Akira, Johnny Sins and Madison Ivy, and can already be ordered online for a price of $18 per pair.
Earlier PornHub also released an exercise tracker called Wankband and the Trickpicks snapchat filter.
