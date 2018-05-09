PornHub Rolls Out Own Brand of 'Dirty Socks'

The world’s top porn website presents yet another brand of merchandise, this time venturing into the world of sports and fashion with a little trademark twist.

According to an ad video released by PornHub, their new line of socks is meant for athletes, fashionistas and people in need of some self-gratification.

"Designer socks are all the rage right now, so we've been looking into entering this space for quite some time, but we wanted to do it in a way that satisfied our users' needs both in their daily lives and in their most intimate moments. That's why we created these one-of-a-kind dirty socks. They look and feel great on your feet but when placed on your hands, they unlock a whole new world of fantasy," PornHub VP Corey Price said.

The socks feature pornstars like Asa Akira, Johnny Sins and Madison Ivy, and can already be ordered online for a price of $18 per pair.

​READ MORE: Pay for Play: Why Pornhub Is in Bed With Verge Instead of Other Cryptocurrencies

Earlier PornHub also released an exercise tracker called Wankband and the Trickpicks snapchat filter.