WATCH 'Daesh Militants' Storm Movie Theater in Tehran

A group of men posing as members of one of the most notorious terrorist groups in the world scared moviegoers in the Iranian capital in what turned out to merely be a publicity stunt.

A group of bearded men dressed in black and carrying what at first glance looked like authentic weapons crashed into a movie theater in Tehran, terrifying many of the unsuspecting moviegoers, according to media reports.

As it turned out however, the men weren’t Daesh* terrorists – they were actors ‘armed’ with props instead of actual assault rifles, who were hired by a production company that made the movie which was being screened at the venue.

The film, titled Damascus Time, is an action movie about the exploits of a pair of Iranian pilots sent on a dangerous mission to the Syrian city of Palmyra while being besieged by Daesh forces.

*Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.