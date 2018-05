While some kickboxing matches turn into protracted battles where the winner is decided by a points count, this fight was resolved in a decisive manner with a series of spectacular and devastating moves.

A 19-years old Japanese kickboxer named Tenshin Nasukawa left no chance to his opponent Yusaku Nakamura as he first sent the former into knockdown with a powerful kick – a move known as 'rolling thunder' – and then sealing his victory with a well-placed punch.

The fight took place on May 6 during a tournament held by the Rizin Fighting Federation.