Woman Marries Days After Losing Her Arm to Killer Croc

A Zimbabwean woman married her sweetheart less than a week after she was severely maimed during a vicious crocodile attack.

A British man named Jamie Fox and his fiancé Zenele Ndlovu, a former Zimbabwean national tennis player, married in a chapel at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, five days after the bride lost her arm to a deadly aquatic predator, according to media reports.

Tragedy struck on April 30, when Fox Ndlovu were canoeing on the Zambezi River and was attacked by a crocodile.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May, 5, 2018, Zenele Ndlovu, center, and Jamie Fox hold hands on their wedding day at a hospital Chapel in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

During the altercation, Ndlovu ended up being severely mauled by the animal, losing her right arm and sustaining injuries on her left hand.

However, the couple decided not to postpone their marriage ceremony that was planned before this tragic incident, and were officially pronounced husband and a wife at the hospital chapel.

"We were glad we still had our lives and managed to keep our wedding date, although we had to do with a much smaller venue," Fox said.

According to Fox, the wedding celebrations were held at a venue they originally reserved, though the newlyweds themselves had to remain at the hospital.