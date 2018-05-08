Twitter Reacts to Uptick Violence Amid Railway Strikes in France (PHOTO, VIDEO)

While the first round of talks between unions and the French prime minister over a proposed transport reform took place, union and student activists were trying to block three stations in Paris and got tough response from the special police forces.

The police have crushed the resumed anti-Macron rallies in Paris, where union activists, joined by students, protested the railway and labor reforms proposed by the French president.

Hundreds of activists have tried to block the work of three Paris stations, but were dispersed by special riot police. About 200 members of the Sud-Rail trade union, armed with firearms, tried to break into the Montparnasse station, causing panic inside, but police forcefully pushed them back.

DIRECT — Tentative d’envahissement de la gare de #Montparnasse par les cheminots. Gaz lacrymogène utilisé par les CRS. Situation tendue. pic.twitter.com/4OgJ6kfgGy — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) 7 мая 2018 г.

Une chose est sûre @EPhilippePM ce n'est pas en envoyant vos CRS casser la gueule aux vieux cheminots qui manifestent que vous allez faire mieux rouler les trains. Vous connaissez mal la solidarité cheminote.☹️ pic.twitter.com/GBrA9l0pXu — Sud Rail (@SudRailCentraux) 7 мая 2018 г.

In Gare du Nord station, police built a human shield to push the protesters away.

DIRECT — Gare du Nord: Les cheminots envahissent avec les étudiants. Intervention des CRS pic.twitter.com/eJWGEPWplB — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) 7 мая 2018 г.

🔴[EN DIRECT] Après le rassemblement des #cheminots et des #étudiants à Montparnasse et Gare de l’Est, ils sont maintenant à la Gare du Nord encerclés par les CRS. #7mai pic.twitter.com/6rRXluczn4 — Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) 7 мая 2018 г.

​The public response on social media was mixed. Some stated the police was too brutal.

​The fascism of #MACRON will not go through! STOP #ViolencesPolicieres! 🤬 # Resistance! 🌵🤠😎

Avec un collègue photographe on a de nouveau été visé au visage à la bombe de gaz à Montparnasse. La police ne veut pas d'images quand elle matraque — Alexis Kraland (@akraland) 7 мая 2018 г.

​With a colleague photographer we were again targeted in the face of the gas bomb in Montparnasse. Police do not want pictures when it fails.

Je viens de prendre connaissance de la manifestation des cheminot.e.s aujourd'hui. Ces images montrant les manifestant.e.s encerclé.e.s par la police dans la Gare du Nord (après s'être fait violemment interdire l'entrée à Montparnasse) sont tout simplement stupéfiantes. https://t.co/yxEwAbcUnq — Mehdi (@libidosciendi) 7 мая 2018 г.

​I have just read the demonstration of the railway workers today. These images showing the protesters countered by the police in Gare du Nord (after being violently banned from entering Montparnasse) are simply astonishing.

Si vous pensez que les CRS cassent la gueule des cheminots uniquement pour faire rouler les trains, vous connaissez mal la police. — Agent de constatation (@agentconfusant) 7 мая 2018 г.

​If you think that the riot police hit a rail worker in the face just to get the trains rolling, you do not know the police well.

Others were outraged with the protesters blocking the station and scaring people.

Je ne suis pas mauvaise langue on l’a vu hier!! Forcer le passage Gare Montparnasse sans autorisation avec des des voyageurs sans les CRS ils auraient bloqué tout les trains alors que ce n’était pas greve! Quand on se comporte comme des animaux faut les traiter pareil!!! — Alexandre (@Alex_L57) 8 мая 2018 г.

​I’m not badmouthing what I saw yesterday! To force into the Gare Montparnasse without permission, while travelers didn’t know anything, they all the trains! When some behave like animals must treat them the same!!!

Arrêter de faire grève et d'embêter les pauvres gens qui prennent le train pour aller bosser! Venez pas vous plaindre que la police fasse son travail. Franchement ceux qui soutienne les cheminots c'est que vous prenez le train une fois tous les 10 ans…😡#montparnasse #grevesncf — Marion CupCake🍩 (@marion_cupcake) 7 мая 2018 г.

​Stop going on strike and annoy the poor people who take the train to work! Do not complain that the police do their job. Frankly, those who support the railway men only take a train once every 10 years… 😡 # montparnasse #grevesncf

Meanwhile, railway workers in France started a new three-day strike on May 7, following the meeting between union activists and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. No deal had been reached. The high-ranking official suggested meeting again at the end of May, before the debatable bill comes to the Senate.

The railway workers began striking on April 3 and intend to continue until June 28 twice a week, protesting the reform bill of the French state-run railway system (SNCF).

Their protests have caused great problems with transportation, as, during the strikes, most of the trains are canceled.