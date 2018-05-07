Register
22:03 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    University of Florida commencement

    US University Usher Drags Celebrating Black Grads Offstage at Ceremony (VIDEOS)

    Twitter/ChicoFreedom
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The University of Florida admitted Sunday that its graduation ceremony usher was “inappropriately aggressive” in yanking away graduates who strolled or danced across the stage during the university’s spring commencement ceremony Saturday.

    "In general, I don't think I've ever been handled in that manner, not even by my parents," Oliver Telusma, one of the students who was shoved off stage, told ABC News' "Good Morning America" Monday. "It's kind of embarrassing, kind of degrading."

    Student Nafeesah Attah also told Good Morning America that the dances were gestures of joy that have significance to the graduates' fraternities and sororities, adding that the white usher's yanking "was not arbitrary."

    "It was definitely contingent on your race… other white students who were dancing were not perceived as a threat," Attah said.

    "I kind of planned what I wanted to do on stage to celebrate my story, all of my hard work I'd done at the University of Florida. I tried to do one of my stroll moves, but I was instantly, like, blocked by one of the officials on stage and they aggressively pushed me off the stage after that. So I was definitely disappointed they took that moment from me because I can only get my bachelor's once," Attah told ABC.

    ​A video of the incident shared online has further spurred concerns that the usher targeted black students.

    University of Florida graduate Christopher Garcia-Wilde told ABC News that the usher appeared to shove black students who were strolling, a "cultural tradition in historically black fraternities and sororities." Other students were not rushed on or off the stage in such a hostile manner.

    "It's a tradition to stroll at graduation if you choose to, and people have been doing this for years," Garcia-Wilde told the Gainesville Sun on Sunday. "I was actually too afraid [to stroll] because I saw him shove other people."

    "But my two friends who graduated with me really wanted to do it, so they tried. They both were pushed and one of them got an entire bear hug," he added.

    In another university commencement ceremony Sunday, University of Florida President Kent Fuchs admitted that the school had been "inappropriately aggressive."

    "I want to personally apologize for us doing that on behalf of myself and also the University of Florida," Fuchs said during his speech.

    On Sunday, May 6, he also tweeted, "During one of this weekend's commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologize and am reaching out to the students involved. The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies and will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation."

    Related:

    Shooting at Turkish University Kills 4, Injures 3, Attacker in Custody - Reports
    Over 40% UK Students Experience Sexual Misconduct by University Staff – Reports
    Picture of White Students in Blackface Sparks Probe at US University (PHOTO)
    Finnish University Apologizes for 'Blackface Party' Amid Racism Accusations
    Person With Gun at Northwestern University in Illinois, Reports of Shots Fired
    Tags:
    racism, ceremony, graduation, University of Florida, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse