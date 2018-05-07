Register
    'Place for God's People': US TV Preacher Points at Spot to Survive Doomsday

    CC0
    Viral
    Incidentally the location, which televangelist Jim Bakker offers to escape the Apocalypse, would help him make money in real estate. The preacher has already relived his person end of day as his Christian TV empire crushed amid a sex scandal and term in prison for fraud and conspiracy.

    Televangelist Jim Bakker suggested his followers and those who want to survive the end of the world to buy one of his cabins in Missouri's Ozark Mountains, he markets as a safe spot in the times of the Apocalypse. The outlet Belleville News-Democrat reports that the televangelist cited some researches by the government and NASA, which prove that Morningside, Missouri, where he accidentally started his real estate venture.

    He’s also ready to fully equip the potential survivalists with everything needed for the Apocalypse on his web-shop, for instance six "Extreme Survival Warfare" water bottles for $150, food, solar batteries etc.

    READ MORE:  Doomsday: Biologist Warns of Collapse of Civilization in Near Future

    "Where are you going to go when the world's on fire? Where are you going to go? This place is for God's people…. We need some farmers to move here," Bakker advertised his settlement on his show.

    The offer wasn’t eagerly met on Twitter.

    ​Former host of the evangelical Christian TV program "The PTL Club", Bakker, who is 78 now, built his empire in 70-s-80-s. It eventually crushed in late 80-s, when he was charged with fraud, conspiracy and imprisoned for 5 years. He also faced accusation of sex abuse.

    However, after the release, he resumed his preaching. He recently got into spotlight for his announcements amid school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February, 2018. Following the murders, he claimed that the God in camouflage with a rifle came to him in a dream and said the preacher, he supports Donald Trump’s plan to arm teachers.

    Tags:
    preacher, doomsday, United States, Missouri
