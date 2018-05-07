Register
    In this April 29, 2018 photo, small pipes sticking up from the ground mark some of the mass graves on Hart Island in New York

    New York's 'Island of the Dead' Destruction Causes Skeletons to Emerge

    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    The biggest mass burial site in the United States appears to be in peril as it continues to disintegrate, disgorging countless skeletal remains in the process.

    Hart Island, which is located in New York's Bronx borough and is the site of the largest tax-funded cemetery in the world, recently became the focus of media attention when it became apparent that its ongoing destruction has been causing the dead to literally emerge from their graves.

    Due to erosion that continues to steadily destroy the island’s shores, numerous graves that contain the remains of thousands of people who were interred there are becoming exposed to the elements, and as Melinda Hunt, the chief of a non-profit group called Hart Island Project, explained to CBS, "skeletal remains are literally just coming out of the earth."

    "Entire skeletons are sort of falling out of the hill onto the beach, and then they're washed away with the tide," she added.

    According to her, the NYC Department of Corrections, which manages the island, is well aware of this problem, as its officers informally refer to the affected area as "Bones Beach," but is seemingly reluctant to deal with the issue.

    Earlier in April a total of 174 exposed bones were recovered from Hart Island cemetery by a team of workers and archaeologists dispatched by the city authorities and were subsequently reburied.

