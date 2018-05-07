Distraction Dog: Animal Interrupts Weather Forecast and Doesn't Care About It

During the weather forecast on the WMUR TV channel, a large black-and-white dog suddenly appeared in the studio. The dog passed behind host Josh Judge, who at the time was talking about the weather forecast in the US city of Manchester, New Hampshire, the channel's website reported.
Judge took to Twitter to share his emotions. In response, some of his subscribers suggested that all TV channels should have nice dogs walking around their studios during weather forecasts.
