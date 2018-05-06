Haley Says She Won't Defend Trump's 'Communication Style', Sparking Twitter Feud

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's comment that she doesn't defend her boss's "communication style" has prompted social media users to ask what she's hoping to gain.

Speaking to CBS News Sunday Morning, the envoy admitted that the president "has his communication style," adding that "you're not hearing me defend that. What I will tell you is if there is anything that he communicates in a way that I'm uncomfortable with, I pick up the phone and call him, and I tell him that."

Haley's words prompted an instant backlash from Trump supporters, who called the ambassador a Bush-style neocon Republican, asked when she had ever defended the president, and pondered whether he had made a mistake in picking her for the UN post.

Since when has she defended Trump. I wll never forget the phonies who slammed Trump when the audio tape came out. One man was loyal to Trump. #MichaelFlynn. The other establishments hypocrites feigned horror at silly comments made a decade ago. https://t.co/W8iFeyAUAQ — PatriotFirst (@jamesirving2) 6 мая 2018 г.

Trump throws a bone to the rinos by picking Haley and she thinks she is something. Quit the UN. — ken benson (@borntoraisehogs) 6 мая 2018 г.

She's a neocon. There is a reason he stuck her at the UN. Satisfied the neocons in the Republican party yet keeps her from screwing up anything of importance. She should be grateful and learn to keep quiet. — R. Conrad (@RConrad62) 6 мая 2018 г.

It's not a style it's who he is take it or leave it. Sometimes backfires but overall he's actually getting things done. Even with deep state on his damn heels. — Liz (@Lizpadi29898713) 6 мая 2018 г.

Others asked whether the comments were an indication of Haley's impending departure.

@realDonaldTrump when will you understand that Haley, unlike most of your cabinet now, willing to condescending put you down on national TV. She's ok with that. In next 10 months after election, transition her out. & always listen to me. I see it coming. https://t.co/88AkajDw4Q — Tunatoonses (@Tunatoonses) 6 мая 2018 г.

She’ll be fired soon Tillerson style, through a tweet. — Mz. J.✨ (@jaybluuee) 6 мая 2018 г.

Haley is a George W. Bush, wishy washy plastic bannana good time rock & roller. @realDonaldTrump should get rid of this RINO immediately! — Taylor (@taylor_1776) 6 мая 2018 г.

Trump opponents took the opportunity to get a shot in against the president, adding that they would respect Haley more if she went ahead and actually did resign.

Sorry, Haley will be forever connected to Trump and his speech. I would respect Haley if she resigned instead of propping him up on the world stage — Alex 🇺🇸 “NeverAgain" (@linksteroh) 6 мая 2018 г.

Is what Trump 'says', that Nikki Haley disagrees with, or is it 'how' he says it? I've always thought that Trump never cultivated any 'style.' I get the impression he has always been like a bull in a China shop with zero finesse. — Meg Bennett (@MargaretBenett) 6 мая 2018 г.

Others suggested that Haley's words were an attempt at jockeying for a 2020 run at the presidency.

Hmmm, someone jockeying for a presidential run?



😂😂😂 https://t.co/sM3019ANBM — karma (@loudmind13) 6 мая 2018 г.

Finally, a few users suggested that this was a non-story altogether.