Twitter Ablaze Over Paris Museum Welcoming Nudist Visitors

The one-of-a-kind opportunity to visit a museum exhibition naked turned out to be very popular among some Parisians, with tickets being sold out within two days after the event’s announcement in March. However, social media users don’t seem to be that excited about the event.

Paris' Palais de Tokyo contemporary art museum organized a free tour for art-loving nudists during special visiting hours, Reuters reported.

"The naturists' way of life is to be naked. Culture is part of our daily life, and this is a special opportunity," communications director with the Paris Naturists Association, Julien Claude-Penegry, told the news agency commenting on the museum's initiative.

The move has been vividly discussed by social media users.

Most people opposed the undertaking, claiming that the museum's decision has been inappropriate.

People that walk around naked in public are kinda kooky. — Ｅ Ｂ Ｒ (@eb_recordings) 5 мая 2018 г.

Some people are just stupid — ednabournes@aol.com (@ednabournesaol1) 5 мая 2018 г.

No way in hell will I be sitting down looking at any of that artwork today. — Ray (@rayfineburg1) 5 мая 2018 г.

I wonder how fast it'll close after the Muslims get there… — Acenath (@Acenath3) 5 мая 2018 г.

If you take a school trip to this museum the kids can get three classes at once! A little bit of the arts, sex education & human anatomy all at once!😢😢😢😢 — Thomas Benyo (@BenyoThomas) 5 мая 2018 г.

It is the first time a museum in the French capital has held an event of this kind.

The tour was attended by about 160 naked visitors.