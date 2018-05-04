"Disappearing" Moon Caught on Camera by Russian Cosmonaut (VIDEO)

Footage made from the International Space Station (ISS) and released online shows how the Moon slowly approaches the horizon of the Earth and then vanishes.

Oleg Artemyev, who is currently one of the space crew members on the ISS, has published a breathtaking video of the moonset.

"Like a heart's beating," Artemyev said, commenting on the moving satellite. "Now a little more and it will reach the atmosphere."

The video features a stunning view of how the Moon slowly "disappears" behind the bluish, gaseous envelope around the Earth without "touching" its edge.

