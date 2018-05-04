Register
17:54 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Volunteers count ballot papers at Wandsworth Town Hall after local government elections in London, Britain, May 3, 2018

    Five Important and Outrageous Takeaways From England's 2018 Local Elections

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Local council elections in England have dominated today’s headlines in the UK, with the results potentially offering an indication of how major parties may perform in the next general election, which is scheduled to run in 2022. Sputnik reviews the most remarkable events of the 2018 England Council Elections.

     

    Anti-Semitism Scandal Limits Labour’s Gains

    Pre-election polls forecasted a strong performance from the Labour Party, particularly in London, with the leftwing party even expected to challenge the Tories for the key London boroughs of Westminster and Wandsworth – two Tory strongholds.  

    Jeremy Corbyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    UK Jewish Leaders Call Meeting With Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Disappointing
    However, although Labour were able to win seats in a number of contested boroughs, it wasn’t enough for them to take control of them, with many, including party leader Jeremy Corbyn, attributing their lackluster performance to the ongoing Anti-Semitism scandal, which has plagued the party.

    READ MORE: Key Corbyn Supporter Savages Critics Over Anti-Semitism 'Smear'

    The party also lost its majorities in Derby, and Nuneaton and Bedworth, while also conceding seats, but not their overall majority, in Sheffield.

    Black Death UKIP

    The UK Independence Party (UKIP) suffered an abysmal performance throughout England, with the party winning just three seats and losing over 100.

    Although the results are undoubtedly yet another blow to the Eurosceptic party, UKIP’s General Secretary Paul Oakley insisted that the party will make a return after a period of being “dormant,” likening them to the Black Death, which killed up to 30 million people according to estimates.

    READ MORE: UKIP Tells Sputnik It Expects to Win Seats in 2022 Despite 'Unfair System'

    "Think of the Black Death in the Middle Ages. It comes along and it causes disruption and then it goes dormant, and that's exactly what we are going to do,” the senior UKIP official said on Friday.

    Polish Pride Party

    The remains of a small boat flying European flags is burnt on a bonfire during a demonstration in Whitstable, southeast England on April 8, 2018 against the Brexit transition deal that would see Britain continue to adhere to the Common Fisheries Policy after formally leaving the EU
    © AFP 2018 / Niklas HALLEN
    'Britain is Reaching Crunch Point in the Whole Brexit Debate' - Prof
    For the first time, voters in London had the opportunity to vote for candidates from the Polish Pride Party, which was set up earlier this year by Prince John Zylinski, to protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK, among other things.

    The party pledged to “heal” London and build a million homes. Other, more controversial policies include the abolition of council tax and illegalization of Europhobia.

    Despite EU citizens being allowed to vote in local elections, unlike general elections, the party failed to gain significant support or traction.

    Tory Survival

    As a consequence of the anti-Semitism scandal which has mired the Labour Party in controversy, the Conservatives managed to maintain seats and majorities in a number of London boroughs they were expected to lose.

    Barnet Council was widely expected to fall to Labour, but, according to councilors and local activists,  the Tories managed to cling on purely because claims of anti-Semitism being rife in the Labour Party’s ranks cost its candidates support and votes.

    READ MORE: Labour on Course for Best Performance in Local Elections in 40 Years — Poll

    Although the Conservative Party performed better than expected, it still lost out to Labour in terms of overall councils in England, with the Tories possessing a majority in around 1,200 councils, while Labour now controls over 1,700 councils.

    #DogsAtPollingStations

    Voters bringing their dogs along to polling stations to take snaps of them for social media has become something of a tradition in the UK.

    In line with previous elections, #DogsAtPollingStations began trending on social media platforms, such as Twitter and Instagram, pretty much as soon as voting commenced across England.

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined in, posting a photograph of him and his dog, Luna, outside a polling station in the capital on May 3.

     

    Related:

    UK to Use Major International Summits to Build Anti-Russia Alliance - Reports
    Tenants With Benefits: Rise in 'Rent for Sex' Ads in UK
    UK Labour Calls for Foreign Medical Worker Visa Exemptions
    Web Mocks 'Russian-Bots-for-Corbyn' Story as Labour Set to Win Local Elections
    UK Home Secretary: Labour Party ‘Weaponizing’ Migrant Removal Scandal
    Tags:
    polls, dogs, elections, 2018 England Local Elections, Polish Pride Party, Conservative Party, Labour party, Sadiq Khan, Jeremy Corbyn, Westminster, United Kingdom, England, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse