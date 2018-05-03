Naked Trump Statue Goes Under Hammer, Fetching $28,000 at Auction (PHOTOS)

Last week, Julien’s Auctions announced that a controversial piece of art depicting US President Donald Trump in the altogether was set to go on sale.

The last remaining of the infamous statues that has not been vandalized or destroyed, entitled “The Emperor Has No Balls,” went for $28,000 at Julien’s biannual auction in Los Angeles. The “masterpiece,” created by the West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE, was bought by a paranormal investigator, who will place it on display at a Haunted Museum.

INDECLINE The Emperor in San Francisco

In late March, the auction house correctly forecast that the sculpture would fetch between $20,000 and $30,000. The four other Trumps au naturel were either confiscated or destroyed; the entire project was supposed to “expose” the 45th President during his 2016 election campaign – in August 2016 they were displayed in public places in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Seattle and Cleveland.