Naked Trump Statue Goes Under Hammer, Fetching $28,000 at Auction (PHOTOS)

The last remaining of the infamous statues that has not been vandalized or destroyed, entitled “The Emperor Has No Balls,” went for $28,000 at Julien’s biannual auction in Los Angeles. The “masterpiece,” created by the West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE, was bought by a paranormal investigator, who will place it on display at a Haunted Museum.
In late March, the auction house correctly forecast that the sculpture would fetch between $20,000 and $30,000. The four other Trumps au naturel were either confiscated or destroyed; the entire project was supposed to “expose” the 45th President during his 2016 election campaign – in August 2016 they were displayed in public places in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Seattle and Cleveland.
