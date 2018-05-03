Dalai Lama to Debate Cosmic Origins, Evolution With Russian Scientists

The event in Dharamshala on Thursday and Friday continues a 30-year tradition that brings together Tibetan monks and scientific minds from around the world to discuss fundamental questions.
"The dialogue between scientists and Buddhist philosophers led by His Holiness Dalai Lama was proposed by the spiritual leader of the Tibetan Buddhism," Telo Tulku Rinpoche, his spokesman in Russia, said.
The discussion will draw on the opinions expressed by Dalai Lama in his 2006 book called "The Universe in a Single Atom: The Convergence of Science and Spirituality." The event was organized by the Moscow-based center of Tibetan culture, a Save Tibet nonprofit, and Dalai Lama’s own foundation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)