Register
20:44 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jake

    Georgia Gov. Candidate Aims Gun at Teen in Campaign Ad, Faces Twitter Backlash

    © Photo: YouTube/Kemp for Governor
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The secretary of state of Georgia, currently running for the office of governor, has released a political ad that was supposed to familiarize the audience with his electoral program, but it seems it will be remembered for something quite different.

    Twitter has once again been set alight by a "state-of-the-art" political ad, promoting Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp. What was supposed to be an appeal to conservatives came across as odd considering recent tragic events in the US.

    In a video, Brian Kemp shows a teen, named Jake, who is then required to state the two main principles needed to date Kemp's daughter — namely "respect" and "a healthy appreciation for the 2nd Amendment." When Jake names both correctly, the candidate raises his double-barreled shotgun in his direction and says they are going "to get along just fine."

    Judging by Jake's face, he doesn't seem agree on 100%, but who would argue with a man holding a gun in a room full of weapons, including AR-15-style ones.

    READ MORE: US National Rifle Association Sues to Block Florida's New Gun Control Law

    Twitterians were not so modest in expressing their opinions, with many slamming the candidate for disrespecting safety rules:

    Related:

    WATCH: Tennessee Police Use Taser Stun Gun to Force Nurse Out of ER
    WATCH: Police Use Stun Gun on American Airlines Passenger Who Groped Woman
    Students Rally in Front of White House to Protest Gun Violence in US Schools
    Finances Threaten to Blot Out US Gunship’s Laser Cannon
    Debate US Style: NRA Official Calls for Killing Supporters of Gun Regulation
    Vote for Me or Else: US Lawmaker Draws Loaded Gun at Speech
    US Gun Control: 'Background Check System is Very Important' - Scholar
    Tags:
    political ads, twitter reactions, governor, second amendment, gun control, Twitter, Georgia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse