Georgia Gov. Candidate Aims Gun at Teen in Campaign Ad, Faces Twitter Backlash

Twitter has once again been set alight by a "state-of-the-art" political ad, promoting Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp. What was supposed to be an appeal to conservatives came across as odd considering recent tragic events in the US.
In a video, Brian Kemp shows a teen, named Jake, who is then required to state the two main principles needed to date Kemp's daughter — namely "respect" and "a healthy appreciation for the 2nd Amendment." When Jake names both correctly, the candidate raises his double-barreled shotgun in his direction and says they are going "to get along just fine."
I'm a conservative businessman with a 4-Point Plan to put hardworking Georgians first. I'm also the proud father of 3 teenage girls. Here's the thing: If you want to date one of my daughters, you better have respect for women & a healthy appreciation for the 2nd Amendment. #gapol pic.twitter.com/dQvvfk06Rh— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) 27 апреля 2018 г.
Judging by Jake's face, he doesn't seem agree on 100%, but who would argue with a man holding a gun in a room full of weapons, including AR-15-style ones.
Twitterians were not so modest in expressing their opinions, with many slamming the candidate for disrespecting safety rules:
Brian Kemp is currently running for the position of Governor of Georgia. Kemp, in his last campaign ad, INTENTIONALLY aimed a shotgun at a teenage boy at point blank range.— Michael Pierson (@m1kepro) 2 мая 2018 г.
In a campaign ad, if you have to point a shotgun at a teenager to show how strong and manly you are — you are neither. Brian Kemp is an embarrassment to Georgia. https://t.co/Nyx8pjpvk9— Barbara Upton (@upton1144) 2 мая 2018 г.
Seriously, I was taught to treat every gun as if it were loaded. I guess that doesn't count if you're running for Governor?— Denni 🌧️ (@TE38Stormer) 2 мая 2018 г.
There isn’t much to say about that Brian Kemp ad playing back home in Georgia. It’s insane. It’s insane even if you’re a Republican who likes guns.— Jonathan Sexton (@BlueGhostSkater) 2 мая 2018 г.
Brian Kemp Republican points a shotgun at a teen in campaign ad to support 2nd amendment! Offensive and outrageous… not freedom of speech…for me this crosses a moral boundary!! Sick.— JohannaC (@WillowDean17) 1 мая 2018 г.
