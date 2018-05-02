Japanese Roller Coaster Glitch Leaves Riders Hanging 100 Feet in the Air (VIDEO)

According to local media reports, the ride was halted around 4:45 p.m. local time after the emergency system was triggered by a motor-regulating device on the tracks. Passengers riding on the Jurassic Park-themed coaster were then left dangling some 100 feet above the ground on the track. (Yikes!)
Video footage and photos of the incident show dozens of riders waiting to be rescued as theme park operators work to remedy the situation. Officials used a special carriage to detach riders from their seats. They were later escorted along the ride's stairway to safety.
— Kelly Ann Collins #CollisionConf (@itskac) May 1, 2018
Overall, it took a more than two hours before everyone was safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Strangely enough, despite the incident, people still decided to board the ride once operations resumed shortly after 7 p.m. local time, Japan Times reported.
According to Kyodo News, the ride, which launched in March 2016, peaks at 121 feet above ground.
All comments
Show new comments (0)