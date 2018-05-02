Register
02:33 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kanye West accepts the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015

    ‘That Sounds Like a Choice’: Kanye West Suggests Slavery was Voluntary (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    Chicago-born Kanye West raised eyebrows once again after turning up at a TMZ live show on Tuesday to discuss his thoughts on the world and to suggest that African Americans made the "choice" to be enslaved.

    Sitting down with TMZ's Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, the 40-year-old rapper explained his love for US President Donald Trump before dropping a bomb on viewers and TMZ employees alike.

    ​Speaking on race in the United States, West said, "when you hear about slavery for 400 years… 400 years? That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and there's all of y'all?"

    "It's like we're mentally imprisoned," he added. "I like the word ‘prison' because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It's like slavery, Holocaust. Holocaust, Jews. Slavery is blacks. So, prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. We're the human race."

    In another clip released by TMZ, West asks fellow employees in the room: "Do you feel that I'm feeling… do you feel that I'm being free and I'm thinking free?"

    ​Seconds after West poses his question, TMZ staffer Van Lathan calls out the rapper and tells him that he is really just showing an "absence of thought."

    "I think what you're doing right now is actually the absence of thought, and the reason why I feel like that is because, Kanye, you're entitled to your opinion," Lathan told West. "You're entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real world, real life consequence behind everything you just said. And while you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice."

    Stressing how disappointed he was in the musician, Lathan went on to add that he was "unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that is not real."

    The edited version of the clip cuts to West later walking toward Lathan and repeatedly apologizing for hurting him.

    The twitterverse has since responded to the incident and dragged West for his comments.

    ​West's TMZ appearance comes days after he went on a Twitter rampage on April 25 and confessed his "bromance" with Trump.

    Related:

    Twitter Heats Up as Minimum Alcohol Price Law Enforced in Scotland
    Meme Race Hits Twitter as Netanyahu's 'Iran Lied' Presentation Mocked Online
    Twitter Sold Massive Data to Researcher Behind Cambridge Analytica Uproar
    'Catching Signals From the KGB': Twitter Chuckles Over Trump's Umbrella Troubles
    Twitter Users Quip at Trump's Threat to Shut Down Gov't if Wall not Funded
    Tags:
    TMZ, Kanye West
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse