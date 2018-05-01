Meme Race Hits Twitter as Netanyahu's 'Iran Lied' Presentation Mocked Online

The Israeli Prime Minister’s speech, which was supposed to be a looming warning, had a less sobering affect on Twitter. It triggered a proper storm as users made the most of his classic minimalistic PowerPoint presentation, making their own ROFL statements, the best of which you’ll find below.

Ahead of the pivotal US decision on renouncing the Iran nuclear deal, scheduled for May 12, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran is continually expanding the range of its nuclear-capable missiles. He claimed that the Israeli intelligence service has managed to collect about half a ton of secret materials, including 55,000 pages of text documents, proving that Iran possesses a military nuclear project.

Some argue that he hasn’t provided enough evidence, and relies information dated to the period before 2015, when the Iran nuclear agreement was signed. Following Netanyahu’s claims, the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) repeated its assessments from 2015 that it has "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009." Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also rejected Washington's and Tel Aviv's allegations that Tehran has continued its efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and referred back to one of Netanyahu’s previous presentations.

BREAKING: The boy who can't stop crying wolf is at it again. Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA. You can only fool some of the people so many times. pic.twitter.com/W7saODfZDK — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 30 апреля 2018 г.

​However, Netanyahu’s one-man show with a PowerPoint presentation seem to have provided Twitter with a great meme template and joke material, as users poked fun of the delivery.

When you definitely didn’t wait until the night before to finish the project pic.twitter.com/qNrwBMuC6N — John Walker Lindsey Graham (@n_suite1) 30 апреля 2018 г.

​It was only matter of time before his minimalistic white slide featuring the simple message “Iran lied” in classic Times New Roman became a subject of online parody.

I don't know about u guys but I am shook rn pic.twitter.com/g9dlKfSOdh — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) 30 апреля 2018 г.

Wow Netanyahu really spared no expense in his presentation today. pic.twitter.com/IwytzDKitI — A Man in the Sun 🌞 (@AManInTheSun) 30 апреля 2018 г.

​Some gave references to the latest events, for example, when Natalie Portman refused to go to Israel to fetch a Genesis, a so-called 'Jewish Nobel Prize', as Prime Minister Netinyahu was going to attend the same ceremony.

Netanyahu doth protest too much pic.twitter.com/6GxvQn4hCt — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) 30 апреля 2018 г.

​Israel's revelation came amid a spike in tensions over the Iran nuclear deal. Donald Trump, who has been an opponent of the deal, has threatened to withdraw from the agreement if its "flaws" are not amended. The final decision is expected to be announced on May 12. The deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed on July 14, 2015, by the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States — and Iran. The agreement stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.