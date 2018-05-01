'Have you Been in a Coma?' Tory MP Mocked for Calling Russia a Communist Country

In response to Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn calling for restraint until the facts are clear, in both the poisoning of ex-GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma last month, some UK politicians and media outlets have attempted to brand the Labour party as sympathetic to Russia and a communist.

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been ridiculed on Twitter after she described Russia as a communist country in a tweet attacking Mr. Corbyn, claiming, without providing any evidence, that Moscow is helping him gain power in the UK.

A number of users of the social media platform reacted to her tweet and claim that Russia is communist by asking her if she had been in a coma or asleep for the past few decades.

Why do you think Russia is communist? Have you been in a coma?

The Vietnam war is over by the way. — shortbreadüberwensch (@verilyberrily) May 1, 2018

Poor Nadine has slept through the last 28 years of world history. Probably a good thing, all round. — matt — #FBPE #proEU (@mattoidmattoid) April 30, 2018

Who's going to tell Nadine about the collapse of the USSR? https://t.co/LOgx9YR9vB — Angus McLellan (@tylochan) April 29, 2018

Others suggested that Corbyn and the wider Labour party are being targeted in a smear campaign by the Tory party to hurt their chances of beating them in future elections.

This is why you smear him. You cowardly piece of human garbage.https://t.co/qnufW6JOxA — John (@CommiCapitalist) May 1, 2018

Tories have gone very quiete on the Skripals & Syria. All Corbyn wanted was proof. That proof never arrived. Corbyn was right. The Tories brought us close to WW3 & have taken us back into a cold war. War mongering incompetence which we must all call out May 3rd.#VoteLabourMay3rd https://t.co/qWoCwSMB03 — Bevan boy 🌹 (@mac123_m) April 29, 2018

Many other Twitter users mocked the Tory MP for her tweet and questioned how she can serve as an MP or comment on anything related to Russia with such a poor understanding of the political situation in the country.

Normally when some idiot on Twitter is deeply ignorant on current affairs & doesnt know that communism ended in Russia almost 30 years ago — I'd just sigh & move on.



…but @NadineDorries is an actual MP in our ruling governing party.



Jesus wept what is wrong with this country? https://t.co/DXvf2iQ9z7 — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) April 29, 2018

Those people who think the Soviet Union still exists and that Vladimir Putin is a communist 😂 https://t.co/V0RjqAtZk4 — World Revolution (@Rev1844) April 29, 2018

This isn't the first time some in the UK have attempted to link Corbyn to Russia via communism. The BBC was criticized in March for apparently editing Corbyn’s hat in a photo to make it resemble Lenin’s cap, in a suspected bid to make the Labour party leader seem sympathetic to the Soviet Union and the communist ideology.

