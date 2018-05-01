British Tory 'Avengers' Trigger Infinity of Online Daze Over Odd Power Pose

The legs-too-far-apart poition has become somewhat traditional among Conservative party politicians in the UK, starting with George Osborne, then Head of Treasury Chancellor, at the 2015 Conservative party conference in Manchester.
The British Prime Minister Theresa May was also photographed striking the unusual pose three years ago.
Why are the Tories obsessed with the weird quasi-sexual George Osborne pose?? https://t.co/IQJes2SMBb— Vesper 🔜 BLFCeasel (@x6herbius) April 30, 2018
Today in metaphors: psychologist who probably gave the Tories the idea for their weird "power stance" later concluded it was pointless, but the Tories are still doing it https://t.co/M5aS2ndCQG— Adam Banks (@adambanksdotcom) April 30, 2018
ROAR….Unaccustomed as I am… Sajid Javid has been taking public speaking lessons from Blackadder's Prince George pic.twitter.com/JhnS0oiZyp— John Smith (@SmithGlasgow) April 30, 2018
Who does that tit Sajid Javid think he is with the macho pose? We need an adult as Home Secretary, not some stupid poser.— Billy Hargan (@Hargan1) May 1, 2018
Mr Javid adopts the now traditional Tory pose — Whoops, my pants are full already! xx pic.twitter.com/tfgumnbrMn— Blackrod #FBPE Blocked by Lord Ashcroft (@Blackro12653624) May 1, 2018
Anyone good at reading body language? What does this mean? Why is he standing like that? pic.twitter.com/DbRbe5KAmV— ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) May 1, 2018
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has also adopted the pose during a TV appearance.
Oh wait, oh no, I've just come home & am catching up on the evening's news — why? Why this stance again? pic.twitter.com/Xvszuys1Jt— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) June 2, 2016
David Cameron clearly taken some tips from George Osborne on how to strike a strong pose on stage #InOrOut @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/cfiYW4qnck— Joe Tidy (@joetidy) June 2, 2016
According to Harvard Business School professor Amy Cuddy, "open, expansive postures" make people instantly appear more powerful and project strength.
Judging by that pose I'm guessing Sajid Javid saw the Avengers movie at the weekend— Mik (@mikbarton) May 1, 2018
Does this remind you of Sajid Javid’s “power pose”?!!! @piersmorgan @GMB #blackadder pic.twitter.com/RgmicACkaP— Steve Bawden (@SteveBawden) May 1, 2018
@BBCBreakfast — the two presenters describe Javid’s pose as ‘powerful’! Really!? I can think of other words to describe it but a picture paints a thousand words, why not show this? pic.twitter.com/eLnYGrlq10— Sean Caldwell (@laugh_at_Forest) May 1, 2018
Javid was announced to become the new Home Secretary on April 30, following the resignation of Amber Rudd over an immigration scandal. Javid has pledged to create a "fair and humane immigration" system, in contrast to the previous one that saw elderly legal immigrants deported from the UK.
