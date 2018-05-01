British Tory 'Avengers' Trigger Infinity of Online Daze Over Odd Power Pose

When Britain's new Home Secretary Sajid Javid showed up at work on his first day, what couldn't go unnoticed was the pose he struck in front of the Home Office building. The unconventional 'power stance' bewildered commentators online.

The legs-too-far-apart poition has become somewhat traditional among Conservative party politicians in the UK, starting with George Osborne, then Head of Treasury Chancellor, at the 2015 Conservative party conference in Manchester.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May was also photographed striking the unusual pose three years ago.

Why are the Tories obsessed with the weird quasi-sexual George Osborne pose?? https://t.co/IQJes2SMBb — Vesper 🔜 BLFCeasel (@x6herbius) April 30, 2018

Today in metaphors: psychologist who probably gave the Tories the idea for their weird "power stance" later concluded it was pointless, but the Tories are still doing it https://t.co/M5aS2ndCQG — Adam Banks (@adambanksdotcom) April 30, 2018​

ROAR….Unaccustomed as I am… Sajid Javid has been taking public speaking lessons from Blackadder's Prince George pic.twitter.com/JhnS0oiZyp — John Smith (@SmithGlasgow) April 30, 2018​

Who does that tit Sajid Javid think he is with the macho pose? We need an adult as Home Secretary, not some stupid poser. — Billy Hargan (@Hargan1) May 1, 2018​

Mr Javid adopts the now traditional Tory pose — Whoops, my pants are full already! xx pic.twitter.com/tfgumnbrMn — Blackrod #FBPE Blocked by Lord Ashcroft (@Blackro12653624) May 1, 2018​

Anyone good at reading body language? What does this mean? Why is he standing like that? pic.twitter.com/DbRbe5KAmV — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) May 1, 2018​

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has also adopted the pose during a TV appearance.

Oh wait, oh no, I've just come home & am catching up on the evening's news — why? Why this stance again? pic.twitter.com/Xvszuys1Jt — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) June 2, 2016​