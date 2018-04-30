Register
22:31 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alabama cops rip off woman's top during arrest at Waffle House

    Protests Erupt at US Waffle Houses After Violent Arrest Video Goes Viral (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Geechie26
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Waffle Houses across the restaurant’s home state of Georgia have become protest sites after video footage of a 25-year-old black woman being violently arrested at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama, was released last week.

    The protests come after the NAACP, March for Our Lives and the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice urged people to participate in sit-ins and protests across the country after the incident came to light.

    One Waffle House in Brookhaven saw around a dozen people holding a sit-in Sunday afternoon. At another location in Peachtree, protesters sat for several hours in the restaurant and only ordered soft drinks, according to 11alive.com. A peaceful protest also took place at the Waffle House headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, Monday morning.

    On April 26, Shaun King, an American writer and civil rights activist, urged people to boycott the restaurant chain on Facebook.

    "Don't you dare eat here again," King wrote in his Thursday post.

    "People are boycotting a day next week. I'm boycotting period. We make that damn company. They clearly don't value us as customers. And we must stop going where we aren't valued. Period."

    A Facebook event called National Waffle House Boycott (Meet at the Headquarters) calls for a nationwide boycott of Waffle Houses on May 4. The event is organized by Rally for Black Lives and Alliances for Black Lives. 

    Fight breaks out at Waffle House in Lima, Ohio
    © Screenshot/Allen County (OH) Sheriff's Office
    WATCH: Ohio Cops Launch Investigation into Massive Waffle House Brawl

    A description of the Facebook event calls on people to "Join us at the Waffle House headquarters in Norcross, GA, where we will issue our demands and hold a press conference. We will return to the Waffle House headquarters to rally/protest. If you cannot join us, please protest and/or boycott at your local Waffle House." It also offers contact information and says it wants charges against the woman arrested at the Alabama store dropped.

    Alabama's Saraland Police Department announced April 22 that it was investigating the arrest of Chikesia Clemon, whose chest was exposed when three white police officers flung her to the tiled floor of a local Waffle House. The arrest was filmed by Clemon's friend, Canita Adams, and subsequently shared online. 

    US Police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
    Nashville Mayor Calls for Comprehensive Gun Reform After Waffle House Shooting

    "You're not going to grab on me like that, no," Clemons tells an officer is who holding her arm. Clemons and Adams are heard explaining that they were doing nothing more than asking for the diner's corporate number in order to file a complaint about being charged for plastic cutlery, according to AL.com.
    Seconds later, the video cuts to the officer pushing Clemons to the ground as another officer grabs her legs. Trying to keep her chest covered, the struggle between Clemons and law enforcement continues as they try to put her arm behind her back.

    Clemons was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She is currently out on bail after her mother, Chiquitta Clemons-Howard, posted her $1,000 bond.
    The following day, April 23, Waffle House tweeted a statement about the Saraland incident.

    "We are still obtaining and reviewing information. However, the information we have received at this point differs significantly from what has reportedly been attributed to Ms. Clemons. After reviewing our security video of the incident and eye witness accounts, police intervention was appropriate. The Saraland Police Department is conducting its own investigation. We take this matter very seriously and think it is important for all those involved or interested in the matter to exercise caution until the facts are developed."

    Related:

    Backlash Against Anti-Muslim Poster Inciting Violence Goes Viral in UK
    Poor Chinese 'Ice Boy' Whose Photo Went Viral Asked to Leave Private School
    Finnish Self-Tests to Go 'Nano a Nano' With Viral Infections, Stress
    Massive Pants-Like Rock Bamboozles Geologists and Netizens, Goes Viral (PHOTO)
    Indian Father Arrested After Mercilessly Thrashing Minor Children in Viral Video
    Tags:
    boycott, Waffle House, protest, Alabama, Georgia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse