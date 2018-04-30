WATCH Chilling Moment as Man Falls Under Tank's Treads, Lives to Tell About It

St. Petersburg resident Pyotr Nazarov had a near-death experience Sunday after falling under a replica of the World War II-era T-60 tank he and others were riding during a historical festival in the northern Russian city.

The 32-year-old managed to capture the harrowing experience on video.

The clip shows Nazarov and others riding on the tank on a sand dune at the 'Fighting Steel' festival. The tank can be seen coming up on a mound and throwing the young man and two children off and under its treads as it descends. People are heard yelling "he's under the tank," and "call an ambulance." A voice is then heard saying, "It's ok, everything's alright."

All things considered, the man made it out relatively unharmed, suffering a bruised rib and breaking his ankle after falling under the 5.8 ton war machine. Two others, a nine-year-old boy and a fifteen-year-old, got off with minor bruises.

The tank was driven by 49-year-old tank driver.

Investigators are looking into the incident.