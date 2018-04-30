Social Media Raves as Girls in Wigs, Beards Sneak Into Football Stadium in Iran

A gang of female football fans wanted to watch their team celebrate the championship in the Persian Gulf Pro League so badly that they gambled with an Iranian ban on women at sports events with a movie-like plot. Their feed from the venue has ignited social media.

Five Iranian women had to play a dress-up trick to pass the security at the central Azadi Stadium in Tehran, as they wanted to share a triumphant moment with their favorite team Persepolis. As women are banned from men’s sports events in Iran, they had to wear men’s clothes, fake beards and wigs to get past the security to get to the stands.

Photos and a video of the disguised outlaws, celebrating their team’s gold medal at the 11th championship of Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League, went viral after the intruders dared to post them on social media.





Commentators praised their bold move, which can lead to arrest, detention or even a prison term in the Islamic Republic.



At the same time the security chief for the Tehran municipality, Alireza Adeli, commenting on the recent incident, told Memri that women are banned because of the "crowds" and "inappropriate conditions."

"The ban is to save their honour, because the stadium's atmosphere, mess, and crowds are no place for women," he stated.