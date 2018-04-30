Register
19:47 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian football fans

    Social Media Raves as Girls in Wigs, Beards Sneak Into Football Stadium in Iran

    © Photo: fari_perspolisi / instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A gang of female football fans wanted to watch their team celebrate the championship in the Persian Gulf Pro League so badly that they gambled with an Iranian ban on women at sports events with a movie-like plot. Their feed from the venue has ignited social media.

    Five Iranian women had to play a dress-up trick to pass the security at the central Azadi Stadium in Tehran, as they wanted to share a triumphant moment with their favorite team Persepolis. As women are banned from men’s sports events in Iran, they had to wear men’s clothes, fake beards and wigs to get past the security to get to the stands.

    Photos and a video of the disguised outlaws, celebrating their team’s gold medal at the 11th championship of Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League, went viral after the intruders dared to post them on social media.


    Commentators praised their bold move, which can lead to arrest, detention or even a prison term in the Islamic Republic.

    Others pointed out that the story repeats the plot of the movie “Offside,” in which girls, pretending to be men, sneak into the same stadium to watch a World Cup playoff against Bahrain.

    Some feared for their fate.

    The girls infiltrated the stadium just three weeks after 35 women disguised as men were detained as they tried to attend a match between Persepolis and Esteghlal in Teheran. According to the Daily Mail, the women were later released after being brought to a “proper place” as a ministry spokesman put it.

    It didn’t go so well for Ghoncheh Ghavami, an Iranian-British woman, who in 2014 attended a World League volleyball match and faced charges of propaganda against the state, spending more than five months in prison.

    FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino has recently been criticized for turning a blind eye to the Iranian women's right record in Iran after he visit the Islamic Republic to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Iran’s football federation. Infantino rebuffed the criticism, defending the decision not to expel Iran from FIFA.

    He stated that Iranian President Hassan Rohani told him that the republic plans to remove the bar, already lifted for some indoor sporting events.

    Iranian women have been already allowed to attend a basketball match watching male players play the game. In a historic breakthrough this March, National Basketball Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran has permitted female visitors to take to the stands and watch a game between the national teams of Iran and Iraq.

    READ MORE: Giant Leap: Iranian Women Win Right to Attend Sports Matches in Stadiums

    At the same time the security chief for the Tehran municipality, Alireza Adeli, commenting on the recent incident, told Memri that women are banned because of the "crowds" and "inappropriate conditions."

    "The ban is to save their honour, because the stadium's atmosphere, mess, and crowds are no place for women," he stated.

    Related:

    Iran Opens Waterpark in Country’s Religious Center
    'Bad Hijab' No More? Iran's Police Take Softer Stance on Breach of Islamic Rules
    Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps: Riot of Year Failed
    Iran Celebrates 36th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory
    Giant Leap: Iranian Women Win Right to Attend Sports Matches in Stadiums
    Dream Big: Meet the First Female Biker in the History of Iran’s Motor Sports
    Iran Softens Ban on Women Visiting Men's Sports Events
    Tags:
    stadium, football fans, women, ban, football, FIFA, Gianni Infantino, Iran, Tehran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse