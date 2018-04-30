Point Break: Brazilian Surfer Conquers Massive Wave, Sets World Record (VIDEO)

A lone man emerged victorious after an epic battle against the sea as he managed to ride a gigantic wave and set a new record in the process.

A surfer from Brazil named Rodrigo Koxa won the World Surf League’s XXL Biggest Wave Award and set a Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ever surfed after he managed to successfully brave a humongous 80 ft wave.

Koxa performed this spectacular feat back in November 8, 2017, at Naraze, Portugal, and his achievement was officially recognized by the WSL during the award ceremony held in Santa Monica last weekend.

The previous record, which Koxa managed to trump, was set in 2011 by Garrett McNamara who surfed a 78 ft wave.