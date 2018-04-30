As some dedicated iPhone users have discovered, asking the gadget’s software to define certain words may lead to some unexpected results.

If you try and ask Siri, Apple’s voice-activated AI assistant, to provide the definition of the word “mother,” the first thing you’d likely hear would be “a woman in relation to a child or children to whom she has given birth.”

But as it turns out, if you aren’t satisfied with the first definition and keep asking for more, this is what you’re going to hear: “As a noun, it means short for ‘motherf*cker.’”

WARNING, STRONG LANGUAGE!

As Gizmodo explains, Siri apparently uses definitions from the Oxford dictionary where the aforementioned “mothereffing” definition is indeed provided along the list of other sub-definitions.