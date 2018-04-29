Hardcore Turkish Fan Rents Crane to Watch Football, Bypassing Ban (PHOTOS)

The fan of Denizlispor, a second-tier football club from southwestern Turkey, was forced to find a workaround after getting slapped with a one-year ban from the team's stadium.

Figuring that he wasn't allowed to watch the game from Ataturk Stadium, the fan decided to rent a crane instead, allowing him to watch the game from technically outside the stadium.

Only in Turkey 🇹🇷

A Denizlispor fan who was banned from the stadium for 12 months, hired a crane out to watch his side play this weekend! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0rZRflDP1N — TFTV Turkish-Football (@TurkFootballTV) 28 апреля 2018 г.

The fan brought along a giant flag sporting Denizlispor's green and black colors, along with a scarf bearing the same colors, just to get his point across.

However, his revelry didn't last long, and police forced him to come down from his perch.

It's not clear if the fan's zeal helped his team or not, but Denizlispor did end up beating its Gaziantepspor rival five-zip during the Saturday match.

Finding out about his action, other football fans praised the man, suggesting his ban should be lifted and that he should be given a medal.

This commitment and dedication to club should earn him ban lift.

He deserves some accolades. — Victor Edeh (@kaspervic) 29 апреля 2018 г.

Give him a Medal!!! — Our Only Sport (@Football_Onli) 29 апреля 2018 г.