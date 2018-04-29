Register
16:09 GMT +329 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Harvey Weinstein arrives at the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. February 26, 2017

    Weinstein Thinks 'He Will Be Forgiven', but Netizens Think Not

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake/File Photo
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by more than eighty women of sexual misconduct, has unexpectedly returned from media oblivion.

    British television presenter Piers Morgan has told GQ magazine he had spoken with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

    "I've spoken to Harvey in the clinic in Arizona, for about an hour. He's fighting," Morgan said.

    Touching upon sexual misconduct allegations that were lodged against Weinstein, Morgan claimed that "this has been the system since Hollywood existed."

    READ MORE: Weinstein Co. Files for Bankruptcy, Allows Abuse Victims Among Staff to Speak Up

    "It's been a moral cesspit since the '20s, and the idea that Harvey Weinstein is the only villain? Do me a favor. […] Look at Mel Gibson: ultimately Harvey believes he will be forgiven," Morgan underlined.

    Most Twitter users weighing in on the issue have expressed opinions to the contrary, insisting that Weinstein should face punishment instead of forgiveness. 

    In October 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker reported about dozens of women who had accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape. By the time everyone who shared their sentiments had stepped forward, more than 80 women working in the industry were claiming that Weinstein had targeted them.

    READ MORE: 'No Morals': Twitter Reacts to Emergence of Weinstein's Hitlist

    A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein, seated almost regally atop a couch holding a fake Oscar Statuette, takes up temporary sidewalk residence four days before the Oscars on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles Thursday, March 1, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Damian Dovarganes
    Have a Seat: Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ Statue Pops Up Near Oscar Venue
    As a result, Weinstein was dismissed by The Weinstein Company, and expelled from professional associations, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

    American/Australian actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson sparked public uproar in August 2006 after unleashing an anti-Semitic tirade during his arrest for drunk driving; later that month, he was sentenced to three years' probation after pleading guilty. Gibson rose back to fame in 2017, when he was awarded a best director nomination for his film Hacksaw Ridge in 2017.

    Related:

    Into the Grinder: Harvey Weinstein’s Case Goes to Prosecutors
    Posters in Los Angeles Claim Meryl Streep Enabled Weinstein's Predation (PHOTO)
    Ex-Weinstein Aide Praised on Social Media for Breaking Silence on Rape Claims
    Salma Hayek's Attack on 'Monster' Weinstein Sets Twitter Abuzz
    Tags:
    sexual misconduct, producer, allegations, Twitter, Harvey Weinstein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse