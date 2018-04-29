Dutch Cops Reportedly Bust One of World’s Biggest Revenge Porn Websites

The Dutch police and Public Prosecution Service have arrested several suspects allegedly involved in the procurement and dissemination of so-called revenge porn and confiscated a server belonging to a website allegedly used for these nefarious purposes.

Dutch authorities announced that they’ve seized the server of Anon-IB, a website described by CNET as "one of the internet's most notorious revenge porn websites."

The police also arrested a trio of men, charging them with "computer intrusion and spreading nude photos," and confiscated digital data from two more suspects.

According to a statement posted on the Dutch police’s official website, the data storage units seized during the investigation contained "huge amounts of personal data and images of women."

The suspects, who knew each other via the Anon-IB online forum, were allegedly able to hack into email and social media accounts, as well as into cloud databases and procure sexually explicit material.

The investigation was launched back in March 2017 when a young woman found her personal data stolen from a cloud service and posted online, and complained to the authorities.

READ MORE: Hackers Target Electronic Billboards in Australian City to Display Porn on Them

Anon-IB became infamous in 2014 when a hacker used the website to distribute private pictures of celebrities, some of them nude, stolen from Apple’s iCloud service.

According to CNET, since then the website had not only effectively turned into a hub where people posted "revenge porn as well as images of women taken without their permission," but Anon-IB users themselves "were actively hacking women and posting stolen images" there.