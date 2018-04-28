Register
19:15 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bana Alabed arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

    From Aleppo to LA: Little Bana Alabed Moves Up in the World

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    104

    As countless Syrian refugees continue to languish in refugee camps waiting for the conflict in their home country to end, one little girl has risen to worldwide fame thanks to a Twitter account and favorable media coverage.

    The violent conflict in Syria that has already lasted for seven years straight and forced millions to flee for their lives and become refugees, to either eke out a meagre living in refugee camps or to attempt to seek asylum in Europe.

    But it appears that while for the most of them the war was a terrible disaster that destroyed their livelihoods, a select few were able to escape this unenviable lot.
    Enter Bana Alabed.

    On April 27, she received the Rising Star award at the Asian Awards in London for what the media described as "her perspective on one of the biggest humanitarian crises in history," according to ITV.

    ​"I am so glad that she has accepted our invitation to attend this year’s Asian Awards and collect the Rising Star Award in recognition of her resilience, unconquerable courage, and hope for herself and for other children around the world who are victims and refugees of war," the Asian Awards’ founder Paul Sagoo declared.

    On April 14 Bana also attended the seventh biennial UNICEF Ball in Los Angeles, where she had the chance to mingle with celebrities like Jane Fonda, Alyssa Milano and Salma Hayek.

    ​During the event, hosted in The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the "eight-year-old Syrian author" delivered a speech "about the need to protect children under attack around the globe, and the importance of organizations like UNICEF," according to a statement posted on the ball’s website.

    In March the "eight-year-old Syrian author", as Variety touts her, made an appearance at the Academy Awards ceremony, where she was seen onstage with Common and Andra Day during their performance of Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up for Something”.

    And earlier in October 2017 Simon & Schuster released Bana’s book titled “Dear World: A Syrian Girl’s Story of War and Plea for Peace” which allegedly chronicles her experiences in the besieged Aleppo, and which was expected to become a commercial success virtually from the moment she signed the deal with the publisher.

    Where It All Began

    The eight-year old native of Aleppo rose to prominence in 2016 thanks to a series of tweets posted from her account during a Syrian government offensive aimed at retaking the city. In these messages written in surprisingly fluent English, the rising Twitter star blasted Syrian President Bashar Assad and called upon the world to stop the Syrian army operation which she described as #HolocaustAleppo.

    ​The US mainstream media quickly portrayed the girl as “the face of Aleppo” and even likened her to famous Jewish Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

    Following the liberation of Aleppo by Syrian government forces later that year, Bana suddenly emerged in Turkey where she was greeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself.

    ​Bana’s critics however noticed a number of inconsistencies which cast doubt on the authenticity of Bana’s account.

    For example, Bana’s tweets were generally written in fluent English, with vocabulary and grammar used vastly surpassing the level of an ordinary child, and non-native speaker to boot.

    READ MORE: Bogus Claims to Real Bombs: Three Times Children Were Used to Fuel War in Syria

    Syrian activist Maytham Al Ashkar said that when he managed to contact someone who identified herself as Bana's mother in 2016, when Bana was allegedly still residing in Aleppo, the other party flatly refused his offer to help them evacuate from the besieged city.

    "When I got contacted by Bana's account, I started to chat in Arabic since we are all Syrians and Arabic is our mother tongue. However, it was obvious that the person behind the account preferred English as a language of communication," he also added.

    Social media users managed to uncover evidence pointing to the fact that the Syrian girl's father is allegedly linked to terrorists, which may explain Bana’s antipathy towards the Syrian government.

    Related:

    Propaganda Assembly Line: Aleppo Twitter Girl Bana to Publish Her Memoir
    Aleppo Twitter Girl Bana’s Father May Have Links to Daesh Terrorists (PHOTOS)
    Aleppo Twitter Girl Bana Is the 'Ultimate Propaganda Stunt' - Syrian Activist
    Tags:
    fame, social media, book, Twitter, Bana al-Abed, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse