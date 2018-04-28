Register
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.

    Kim's Speech: N Korean Leader's Accent Steals the Show at Summit

    While thousands of people across the world appeared eager to hear what the North Korean leader had to say at the historic meeting with his South Korean counterpart, the way he said those things also surprised many who tuning in for the event.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s "multicultural accent" became one of the highlights of the inter-Korean summit for South Korean viewers watching the event live, South China Morning Post reports.

    While the differences in dialects used by North and South Koreans have long being considered a major cultural barrier between the two countries, the viewers were genuinely surprised by Kim’s "Swiss-influenced accent."

    According to the newspaper, Kim likely acquired his accent while studying at a German-language boarding school in Switzerland during his teenage years.

    Some members of the audience took note of Kim Jong-un’s cadence as well.

    "His voice sounds mature and conservative, like that of a much older man. Everyone thought he would sound like a little boy, but he was well-spoken, especially when he made the joke about bringing [North Korean] naengmyun [a traditional cold noodle dish] to South Korea. We were all surprised," a South Korean viewer cited by the newspaper said.

    READ MORE: Noodles Gifted by Kim Jong-un to Moon Jae-in Become Instant Hit in Seoul

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in met on April 27 during a joint summit devoted to resolving the issues between the two countries.

    At the end of the summit the sides signed a declaration, confirming they strive for the de-nuclearization of the peninsula and the unification of the two states.

