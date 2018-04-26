It's a Postburster! Alien Day Celebrations Ripping Twitter Apart

The truth is out there and so is alien life, according to those who believe in life beyond earth. Online users, who just like the fictional character Fox Mulder are fascinated with the idea of the extra-terrestrial, celebrated their love of the famous science-fiction horror media franchise Alien and other forms of ET with dedicated posts.

World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who passed away in March this year, had repeatedly warned advanced creatures from outer space may want to destroy human civilization.

"Human history is rife with instances of people abusing, even annihilating other cultures that were less technologically developed. With that in mind, we shouldn't expect aliens to be any nicer to us than we've been to one another," Hawking said.

However, it appears, Twitter users have chosen to celebrate extra-terrestrial life, despite potential threats associated with it, posting under the hashtag #AlienDay on April 26.

It's officially the third annual #AlienDay here on the east coast. So here's a behind the scenes photo of Sigourney Weaver testing the flamethrower. pic.twitter.com/fdXfoc30eX — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) April 26, 2018​

It's #AlienDay so it is the law that everyone must read The Humans. pic.twitter.com/c7Je0ZWIsQ — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) April 26, 2018​

Happy #AlienDay everyone and thank you to all the archaeologists for showing us how aliens built the pyramids and then stopped because I suppose where do you go from there except back to Mars. Or Venus.?? — M J Mann (@secondachilles) April 26, 2018​

Happy #AlienDay! This is Ripley! She's named after one of the most badass female characters ever! pic.twitter.com/xYxsggkpBH — Jamieson (@jamiesrule) April 26, 2018​

Fine by me! That would make it about an even fifty times. xx #TheHumans #AlienDay pic.twitter.com/6qnZUW5jtk — 🍃Skye (@daisystreet) April 26, 2018​

*When the person next to you on the bus clearly had garlic and lots of it for lunch and starts to chat….* 😉😷👃🚍🆘#AlienDay #ThursdayThoughts! pic.twitter.com/dBwewIOzWZ — Paul Dunphy Esquire (@pauldunphy) April 26, 2018​

According to a poll conducted by YouGov, more than one in two people in the UK, Germany and the US believe aliens exist.

Germans (56%) are the most likely to believe this, followed by Americans (54%) and then British people (52), with men more likely to believe in alien life than women, the poll said.