16:04 GMT +325 April 2018
    Ivana Vladislava

    Life in Plastic: Transgender Woman Works as Dominatrix to Pay for Her Surgeries

    © Photo: bimbo_doll_ivana / instagram
    Viral
    A 26-year-old transgender from Berlin has undergone some 20 cosmetic procedures – ranging from liposuction to forehead reshaping, having paid a whopping $153,580 to look like a plastic doll.

    Ivana Vladislava, who was born a male, and began taking female hormone tablets at the age of eleven, works as a dominatrix to be able to pay for her umpteen surgeries. Having had her first nose job aged 17, Ivana went further, undergoing eight liposuction procedures, a boob job, four additional nose jobs, ear reduction, as well as having her forehead, brow bones and jawline reshaped.

    However, this doesn’t seem to be enough for Ivana, who’s been planning to have a Brazilian butt lift and to boast of the rear of the year.

    “I strive to have my own individual, yet plastic, look and I want to modify myself into the best person I can be. For me it's all about looking as pristine and feminine as possible and my great body and face make me very happy. I've based my look on a plastic female doll, because I want to look as perfect as possible. Plastic is powerful and cannot break and that's how I see myself,” the Daily Mail cited her as saying.

    Ivana shares the pictures, showing her transformation journey, with over 26,300 followers on Instagram:

    #bimbofication #1600cc

    Публикация от Ivana Vladislava (@bimbo_doll_ivana) 6 Апр 2018 в 12:37 PDT

    Tags:
    transgender, Germany
