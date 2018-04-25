Register
14:22 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives thumbs-up as he returns from Palm Beach, Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 25, 2018

    OMG! Trump's Doppelganger Seen in Spanish Town (PHOTO)

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Across the ocean from the White House lives a simple woman from the Spanish region of Galicia, Dolores Leis, who is setting social media ablaze with her resemblance to US President Donald Trump.

    It looks like Donald Trump has a twin — a Spanish woman in a skirt and an apron. 

    Her photograph is spreading on Spanish social media like wildfire, with users getting amazed at the uncanny resemblance of the two.

    ​Dolores Leis was born in 1954, just under ten years after the American president. Obviously, the two are not related as the woman lives in the village of Nantón amidst the spacious Galician meadows.

    Leis’s photograph was a courtesy of journalist Paula Vazquez from the newspaper La Voz de Galicia. 

    The journalist visited Trump’s doppelganger to discuss rural life, but her story soon took an unexpected angle as people started pointing out the obvious resemblance with the US president.

    Despite the unexpected fame, Dolores Leis reacted calmly to all the commotion saying that, "I think it's all about the color of the hair.”

    She found out about her fame from her granddaughters, since she does not use mobile phones and social networks. Unlike the actively tweeting US president, Dolores does not know anything about social media.

    Related:

    Two Smoking Barrels: The Story of a Man With Twin Penises
    Seeing Double: Twin Festival Takes Place in Russian Capital
    Evil Twin: Montana Man Slays His Identical Brother in Murder-Suicide
    'Making France Great Again': Reasons Behind Trump-Macron 'Bromance'
    ‘We Have to Make Him Perfect': Trump Wipes Dandruff Off Macron's Jacket (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    social media, society, doppelganger, Donald Trump, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse