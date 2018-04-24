‘We Have to Make Him Perfect': Trump Wipes Dandruff Off Macron's Jacket (VIDEO)

Speaking with reporters in the White House Oval Office on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump took a moment to brush off a speck lying on French President Emmanuel Macron's jacket, remarking that he needed to look "perfect."

Prior to the presidential swipe, Trump told journalists that the close relationship between the two leaders was in fact "special" and that it wasn't just "fake news."

​"They're all saying what a great relationship we have and they're actually correct. It's not fake news," Trump said. "Finally, it's not fake news."

"It's a great honor, a great honor that you're here, but we do have a special relationship, in fact, I'll get that little piece of dandruff… that little piece. We have to make him perfect — he is perfect," Trump continued as Macron smiled and laughed off the incident.

"So it's really great to be with you and you are a special friend. Thank you."

Moments after the flicking incident, Twitter went into overdrive with reactions.

​Macron is in the US capital of Washington, DC, this week to attend an official state dinner at the White House and to discuss global policy, including the Iran nuclear deal that Trump has continuously criticized and threatened to walk away from. This will be the first state dinner that Trump has hosted.