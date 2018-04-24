'I’m Tiny, Creepy and Enjoy Bad Puns': Twitter Handles Get Explained

Each handle has a unique URL, with the handle added after twitter.com. With the hashtag #MyHandleExplained trending on Twitter, here are some of the users' reasons.
Hi. I’m Helen, and I’m a shark. #MyHandleExplained #FollowMe pic.twitter.com/DwMcSJP2ho— HelenTheShark (@HelenTheShark) April 24, 2018
It’s my name. #MyHandleExplained— Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) April 24, 2018
#MyHandleExplained— Miss Shelly (@purpleyodalove) April 24, 2018
💜 4 The Purple Yoda👇🏼pic.twitter.com/t7qbtfFUZv
In— Sammy Paul (@ICOEPR) April 24, 2018
Case
Of
Emergency
Please
Run#MyHandleExplained
#MyHandleExplained— K 🖤 (@knitterrrr) April 24, 2018
Cuz I'ma knitter…. pic.twitter.com/nuRk5HGDI4
#MyHandleExplained This is a rotating account with a different Indigenous person in Australia each week, and X is the coolest letter. It marks the spot… This is the spot.— Luke Pearson (@IndigenousX) April 24, 2018
Cat: a carnivorous mammal (Felis catus) long domesticated as a pet and for catching rats and mice.— Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) April 24, 2018
Cosplay: the activity or practice of dressing up as a character from a work of fiction.#MyHandleExplained pic.twitter.com/kedXLiJrAl
#MyHandleExplained much like little leota i am tiny, creepy, enjoy bad puns about death, and many people find me unsettling and pointless pic.twitter.com/b92aGN7ejC— space goth shepard (@littleleotas) April 24, 2018
#MyHandleExplained Just little ol' me! pic.twitter.com/lLKBGvP4pj— Bettie Boop (@BettieBoop77) April 24, 2018
#MyHandleExplained we're pretty landlocked here in Swindon so we don't actually have an actual Dock per se— The Dock (@TheDockSwindon) April 24, 2018
I think of it like our services like Uturn and Ontrak are boats and folks can hop on those boats or find out information on those boats
also we're based in swindon FYI pic.twitter.com/Ls4WjmPw5A
#MyHandleExplained #disneypixar pic.twitter.com/iPrxJiGLvE— Mary (@Kevin_Is_A_Girl) April 24, 2018
Cos I'm a massive geek of these lot….#MyHandleExplained pic.twitter.com/sZColZ6wVG— SEGA otaku 🍺 🍣 (@SEGAotaku) April 24, 2018
I am the King 👑 #MyHandleExplained pic.twitter.com/1WCV4eeMLg— Loyal Moe (@KlNGKHEIR) April 24, 2018
My favorite Pokemon is Latios and when I was a kid, I always thought the sounds it makes was “Lar Lar”. It wasn’t the case but I stuck by it. #MyHandleExplained pic.twitter.com/g4dthbr3yd— Larlar (@LarlarGamingYT) April 24, 2018
Twitter handle is not the same as your display name, which is a "personal identifier (sometimes a business name or real name) displayed in your profile page and used to identify you to friends, especially if your username is something other than your name or business name." And, of course, these are different from your Twitter bio.
